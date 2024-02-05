trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718079
This US Man Had A Hidden Nuclear Missile In His Garage. Yes, You Heard That Right!

The Bellevue Police Department clarified that the device was essentially a gas tank for rocket fuel tank and posed no threat. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
This US Man Had A Hidden Nuclear Missile In His Garage. Yes, You Heard That Right! Image Credit: BBC

In an unexpected turn of events, a military museum in Ohio found itself reporting an unusual donation on Wednesday leading to a visit from the Bellevue Police bomb squad. The potential donor who was inspired by Elton John's Rocket Man had offered a unique item – a Douglas AIR-2 Genie rocket designed for air-to-air use previously equipped with a 1.5 kt W25 nuclear warhead.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fortunately, there was no warhead attached ensuring no danger to the community. The Bellevue Police Department clarified that the device was essentially a gas tank for rocket fuel tank and posed no threat. (Also Read: Chile's Deadliest Forest Fires: 112 Dead In Worst Disaster Since 2010 Earthquake)

The National Museum of the US Air Force near Dayton, Ohio made the call to police prompting an investigation that concluded the rocket acquired from an estate sale was an inert artefact. Despite its Cold War history the rocket is now destined for restoration and display in a museum having caused no harm or need for evacuation in the city. (Also Read: Pakistan: 10 Killed, 6 Injured In Terror Attack On Police Station In Dera Ismail Khan)

