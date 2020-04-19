Thousands gather at Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria to attend last rites of Maulana Zubayer defying coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Hundreds of thousands came out on streets of Brahmanbaria, Bangladesh on Friday (April 17) defying the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country.

People gathered in huge numbers at the janaza or last rites of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish's 'Nayeb-e Amir' Maulana Zubayer Ahmad Ansari at a madrasa in Bertola village located in Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh.

While the janaza or the procession of the last rites started from the premises of Jamia Rahmania Madrasa, it had its tail several kilometres away at Ashuganj. People got on roof tops of the buildings in the vicinity of the madrasa to catch a glimpse of the last rites of Maulana Zubayer.

Those who attended the procession were seen ignoring government’s advisory on social distancing and majority of them were without masks.

According to sources, the police had not expected a gathering this huge. Also, reports suggest that few policemen were even present at the location but were unable to disperse the crowd.

Maulana Zubayer passed away at his house in Brahmanbaria on the evening of April 17, 2020. The following day i.e. on April 18, 2020, the last rites were held.