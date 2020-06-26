Three people stabbed to death in Glasgow, suspect killed: Reports

At least three people were stabbed to death on Friday in the Scottish city of Glasgow, the BBC reported. The Scottish Police Federation confirmed that a police officer was also stabbed in a stairwell to a hotel in Glasgow city centre, added the BBC.

A suspect was shot dead by the police. The police are currently at the scene outside the Park Inn in West George Street. A statement from Police Scotland said the situation was "contained" and there was no danger to the general public.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.