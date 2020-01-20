Three Sikhs stabbed to death after clashes between community members in London, two arrested

At least two men were arrested after a stabbing incident in London, the UK, in which three people were stabbed to death. The London Police has said that the incident, that took place on Sunday at 7.38 pm on Elmstead Road in Seven Kings, was because of a clash between Sikh people, as reported by the Guardian. Though the police have negated the angle of terrorism, an investigation is currently going on.

Speaking on Monday, the Chief Superintendent of Police Stephen Clayman said that those arrested and the victims knew each other. “We believe the groups involved are members of the Sikh community,” the Guardian quoted him. All three victims were aged in their 20s and 30s.

“This is unheard of here in terms of people from the Sikh community involved in this kind of horrific crime,” the Guardian quoted the leader of Redbridge Council, Jas Athwal as saying.

The Guardian quoted the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, as saying, “I’m in touch with senior Met police officers and local representatives after a serious incident in Redbridge, where three men have lost their lives. My thoughts are with their families and the local community at this dreadful time.”

Sam Tarry, Ilford South Labour MP, had tweeted on Sunday, “Heartbroken to find out that three people have been stabbed in Seven Kings, Ilford, tonight.” In a separate post, he said: “Knife crime is a crisis engulfing our capital, bringing heartache, misery and fear to so many. The police, local authorities, schools, youth and mental health services desperately need the funding and support restoring. No ifs, no buts, no excuses.”