Three small bombs sent to London airports, rail station: police

The three devices, sent to Heathrow and London City airports and Waterloo train station earlier in the day, "appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened."

Three small bombs sent to London airports, rail station: police

LONDON:  London`s counter-terrorism police said they had launched an investigation into who mailed three small bombs to two airports and a major rail station on Tuesday. No one was injured by the devices, one of which caused a small fire in an office building at Heathrow airport.

"The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command is treating the incidents as a linked series and is keeping an open mind regarding motives," London`s police force said.

They received the first report of a suspicious device at Heathrow at 0955 GMT after staff opened a package which caught fire.

Later, a similar package was identified in the post room of London`s busiest rail station, Waterloo, and a third was found in an office at London City airport in east London.

Flights were unaffected, though a light rail line linking London City with central London was temporarily suspended. Britain is on its second-highest level of terrorism alert, with security services seeing an attack as "highly likely".

In 2017, five attacks in London and Manchester killed a total of 36 people.

Tags:
LondonUnited KingdomHeathrow airport explosive deviceLondon explosive devices
