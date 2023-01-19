Tiger King: Carole Baskin's first husband Don Lewis found alive in Costa Rica? Here's what we know

Carole Baskin is an American animal rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary based near Tampa, Florida. Don Lewis, the ex-husband of Tiger King actress Baskin, was reportedly discovered in Costa Rica alive and well. Not the only unexpected turn is that. Despite the show's enormous success, it wasn't until a year later that it was revealed that Lewis was alive again and wasn't being fed to the tigers as had been claimed previously. The creator of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, Carole Baskin, gained questionable notoriety after appearing in the "Tiger King" Netflix series.

Ever since the show's 2020 premiere, Baskin has been falsely and widely charged of killing her ex-husband, who disappeared in 1997. Some fans proposed some wacky conspiracy theories regarding her mysterious missing ex, including an unsupported claim that she was somehow involved in a murder-for-hire scheme.

However, Baskin claims that her ex is well and is residing in Central America, in one of the biggest story twists ever. The animal rights activist said in a November 2021 interview that Lewis had been in contact with the US Department of Homeland Security for years and that they were aware of his movements. Despite the fact that the revelation was made last year, it is only now going viral on social media.

The Netflix star is now remarried, tying the knot with husband Howard Baskin in 2004. Despite Baskin's claims, a fact-checking site has looked into the issue and as of this writing believes it is "unproven" that Don is still alive.