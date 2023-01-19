topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
CAROLE BASKIN

Tiger King: Carole Baskin's first husband Don Lewis found alive in Costa Rica? Here's what we know

Carole Baskin filed a lawsuit against Netflix in November 2021, along with Royal Goode Productions, after the trailer of Tiger King's second season was released.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Carole is now remarried, tying the knot with husband Howard Baskin in 2004
  • Baskin has been falsely and widely charged of killing her ex-husband, who disappeared in 1997
  • Carole was featured in the 2020 Netflix true crime documentary series Tiger King

Trending Photos

Tiger King: Carole Baskin's first husband Don Lewis found alive in Costa Rica? Here's what we know

Carole Baskin is an American animal rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary based near Tampa, Florida. Don Lewis, the ex-husband of Tiger King actress Baskin, was reportedly discovered in Costa Rica alive and well. Not the only unexpected turn is that. Despite the show's enormous success, it wasn't until a year later that it was revealed that Lewis was alive again and wasn't being fed to the tigers as had been claimed previously. The creator of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, Carole Baskin, gained questionable notoriety after appearing in the "Tiger King" Netflix series. 

Ever since the show's 2020 premiere, Baskin has been falsely and widely charged of killing her ex-husband, who disappeared in 1997. Some fans proposed some wacky conspiracy theories regarding her mysterious missing ex, including an unsupported claim that she was somehow involved in a murder-for-hire scheme.

However, Baskin claims that her ex is well and is residing in Central America, in one of the biggest story twists ever. The animal rights activist said in a November 2021 interview that Lewis had been in contact with the US Department of Homeland Security for years and that they were aware of his movements.  Despite the fact that the revelation was made last year, it is only now going viral on social media. 

The Netflix star is now remarried, tying the knot with husband Howard Baskin in 2004. Despite Baskin's claims, a fact-checking site has looked into the issue and as of this writing believes it is "unproven" that Don is still alive.

Live Tv

Carole Baskincarole baskin husbandNetflixTiger KingsTiger KingNetflix documentaryDon Lewis

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?