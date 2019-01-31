हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
North Korea

Time, location for summit with North Korea's Kim set, says Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said a time and location for his second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had been agreed upon, but he did not give any details and said they would be announced next week.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on Wednesday he was dispatching a team to prepare for the summit to be held somewhere in Asia in late in February.

The last summit, which took place in Singapore in June, was the first such event between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

The meeting resulted in a vague commitment by Kim to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. But he has not yet taken concrete steps to that end, in Washington`s view.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said he was making tremendous progress with North Korea, but provided no evidence. 

