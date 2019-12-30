हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US attack

Toll from US attacks in Iraq rises to 25, 51 injured

On Sunday, the US Department of Defense said it had carried out 'defensive strikes' against five Kata`ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the group`s recent attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US soldier killed and four others injured.

Toll from US attacks in Iraq rises to 25, 51 injured
Reuters photo

Baghdad: The death toll from drone attacks of the United States against Kata`ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq has risen to 25, with 51 others left injured, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, said on Monday.

On Sunday, the US Department of Defense said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata`ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the group`s recent attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US soldier killed and four others injured.

''As a result of the brutal attacks on the 35th and 36th brigades, 25 people were killed and 51 others injured," the paramilitary said in a statement. Kata`ib Hezbollah, not to be confused with the Hezbollah group of Lebanon, is a paramilitary group with Shia ideology established in 2007 and operating under the Hashd al-Shaabi umbrella. Washington designates them as terrorists.

US attack, US Department of Defense, US attack in Iraq
