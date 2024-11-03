Top Hezbollah Commander Jaafar Khader Faour Killed By Israeli Army In Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defence Forces on late Saturday said that it had successfully eliminated Jaafar Khader Faour, a top Hezbollah commander from Naseer Brigade unit in Southern Lebanon’s Jouaiyya. The Israeli army claimed that Faour was responsible for numerous attacks on Israel since October, last year. However, Hezbollah have not yet commented on or confirmed Faour’s death.

"Faour was responsible for multiple rocket attacks toward the Golan, including an attack that resulted in the deaths of Israeli civilians from Kibbutz Ortal, an attack on Majdal Shams which killed 12 children and injured many and the rocket attack on Metula last Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of 5 civilians," the Israeli Defence Force said in a statement posted on ‘X’.

The IDF has confirmed that the Hezbollah unit responsible for launching rockets toward Israel on October 8 was under the command of Faour, who oversaw operations in eastern Lebanon. According to the IDF, it was him who directed the attacks that marked the first rocket strikes on Israeli territory from that region on October 8.

A missile strike in Israel's Sharon region injured 19 people, according to an AFP report citing police early Saturday. The Israeli army reported that three missiles had been launched from Lebanon into central Israel. Police confirmed that all 19 wounded, including four in moderate condition, were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Videos shared by Israel's Foreign Ministry on social media captured scenes of fire and smoke pouring from a building onto the street, with emergency responders quickly arriving at the location.

“This is the result of a direct hit of a Hezbollah rocket on a building in the Israeli Arab town of Tira, injuring 19 civilians,” the ministry stated in the post.

“We cannot and will not rest until Hezbollah is dismantled,” it added.