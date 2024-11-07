'Tremendous Partner, Full Of Integrity': Joe Biden Commends Harris After US Prez Poll Defeat

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed Vice President Kamala Harris for leading a historic campaign under extraordinary circumstances. Terming Harris a “tremendous partner,” the US President said, “What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire. She’s been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character.”

“Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans,” he said in a statement.

Biden further stated that Kamala Harris’s story represents the best of America’s story. “As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story,” he said.

“She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future,” Biden said.

Donald Trump claimed a sweeping victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, securing 295 electoral votes. Trump is now set to return to the White House as the 47th president after defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. This election marks the 60th U.S. presidential poll.