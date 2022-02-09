Truckers protest: India issues advisory, asks its citizens in Canada to 'remain alert'

Ottawa: Amid ongoing protests in Ottawa, India has advised its citizens living in Canada and those planning to visit the country to avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place, urging them to follow instructions of local authorities, including curfews.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Indian citizens in Canada and those planning to visit Canada are hereby advised to exercise a high degree of caution and remain alert, avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place, such as downtown Ottawa, follow the instructions of local authorities, including curfews and monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations and the evolving situation," an advisory issued by the High Commission of India, Ottawa stated on Tuesday.

The Canadian capital city of Ottawa and several other major cities including Toronto are currently witnessing protests with road blockages, demonstrations, large gatherings, and general strikes.

This has led to disruptions to traffic, public transportation, and shortages of essential items, including food and water, the advisory said."Owing to the prevailing situation, a state of emergency has been declared for the City of Ottawa. The impact on traffic and services is likely to continue and local authorities in other major cities of Canada may also impose curfews or other restrictions at short notice," it added.

Meanwhile, a special emergency helpline (+1) 6137443751 has been set up in the High Commission in Ottawa to provide assistance and guidance to Indian citizens in distress due to the ongoing disturbances in Canada.

"Indian citizens in Canada are also encouraged to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of an emergency," the advisory added.

The current wave of protests against COVID-19 measures started when thousands of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa expressing strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border.

Ottawa Police arrest 23, issue 1,300 tickets during anti-govt protests

Law enforcement agencies in Ottawa have made 23 arrests and issued more than 1,300 tickets related to the anti-mandate and anti-government protests in Canada`s capital, the municipal police service said.

"There have been 23 arrests in relation to criminal charges," Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a press release on Tuesday. The charges include mischief, resisting arrest, breach of probation among other infractions, the statement said.

In addition, police officers have issued more than 1,300 tickets for a variety of infractions, such as excessive noise, use of fireworks and red light violations, the statement said, adding that an additional 85 investigations are ongoing.

Local officials have requested additional law enforcement resources to deal with the ongoing protests that have remained peaceful. While federal and provincial authorities have approved the deployment of 300 Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and hundreds of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, local officials say an additional 1,800 officers are needed to restore order in the capital.

The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.