Trudeau Expected To Resign As Liberal Party Leader This Week Amid Caucus Dissent: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as the leader of the Liberal Party on Monday, following increasing dissent within his caucus, ANI reported citing The Globe and Mail.

One of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that while the exact timing of Trudeau's announcement is uncertain, it is expected to happen before a key national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

Another source, who recently spoke with the Prime Minister, noted that Trudeau recognizes the importance of making an announcement before the caucus meeting to dispel any perception that he was forced out by his MPs.