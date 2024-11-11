US President-elect Donald Trump has firmly closed the door on former Ambassador Nikki Haley, announcing she will not be part of his new administration. Trump made the statement on Truth Social, where he also noted that former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo would not be included in his team. “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump posted on Truth Social, the social media platform he launched after being banned from X (formerly Twitter).

Despite ruling out roles for Haley and Pompeo, Trump expressed his appreciation for their past service, saying, “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country.”

While closing the door on Haley and Pompeo, Trump hinted that another Indian American, Vivek Ramaswamy, could have a future in his administration. Speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Trump praised Ramaswamy, calling him “very smart” and indicating he would be part of “something that’s going to be really big.” Trump didn’t specify the role but added, “We’re gonna pick the right one,” suggesting Ramaswamy could lead one of the “big monsters” in government.

Haley, who made history as the first Indian American in a cabinet role when Trump appointed her as the US Ambassador to the United Nations, resigned from that position after two years and has since focused on building her base beyond South Carolina, where she previously served as governor. Her run for the Republican presidential nomination ended when she became the last candidate to withdraw and endorse Trump, an endorsement that came with criticisms of his tone and conduct.

Although she offered to campaign for Trump, she wasn’t invited to join his rallies. In a last-minute op-ed in *The Wall Street Journal*, Haley endorsed Trump with a mix of support and critique, acknowledging policy alignment with Trump while criticizing his conduct on January 6, 2021. She noted that, “while moderates like much of what he did as President and agree with most of his policies, they dislike his tone and can’t condone his excesses.”

Ramaswamy, a successful pharmaceutical entrepreneur, also ran against Trump for the party’s nomination but ended his campaign early, emerging as a vocal supporter of the President-elect. At a recent rally, he even likened Trump to George Washington, saying, “I had to compete with this guy, and I thought it was going to be easy, but it wasn’t. He was nasty. He was quick. He’s smart as hell.” Trump applauded Ramaswamy for his sharpness and resilience in debates, where Ramaswamy made significant attacks on Haley over her stance on US aid to Ukraine.

Despite media speculation about a senior position, Ramaswamy may consider running for Ohio’s governorship in 2026 rather than joining the Trump administration.

Pompeo, once speculated for a cabinet role in Trump’s new administration, was likely ruled out due to a perceived lack of loyalty, despite his endorsement of Trump. Pompeo had previously criticized Trump for retaining classified documents after his term ended—a controversy that has drawn legal action against Trump. Both Pompeo and Haley support aid to Ukraine, a position at odds with Trump’s more neutral stance on the conflict, as he has claimed he would quickly end Russia’s invasion.

With Trump’s cabinet still in the works, the exclusion of Haley and Pompeo reflects a shift in his approach, while Ramaswamy’s potential role underscores the president-elect’s focus on loyal newcomers over established allies.