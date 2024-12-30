'Trying to Influence...': Germany Accuses Elon Musk Ahead Of Federal Elections

In a recent statement, a German government spokesperson accused Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, of attempting to sway the outcome of the country's upcoming federal elections. The elections, set to take place in February 2024, have already become a focal point for political debate, especially after Musk expressed support for the far-right political party, Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Musk’s Controversial Endorsement

Elon Musk's involvement in German politics came to light when he published a commentary in Welt am Sonntag, a prominent German newspaper owned by the Axel Springer media group. In his op-ed, Musk expanded on a post he made on X (formerly Twitter), where he had written that "only the AfD can save Germany."

Musk described the AfD as "the last spark of hope" for the nation and claimed the party could lead Germany into a prosperous future marked by economic success, cultural integrity, and technological advancement.

His comments have sparked widespread debate in the German media about the influence of foreign figures on national politics.

Musk’s Justification

In the commentary, Musk also asserted that his significant investments in Germany, particularly through Tesla’s operations in the country, gave him the right to weigh in on Germany’s political landscape.

He suggested that his business ties in the country afforded him an understanding of its issues and challenges, which he felt compelled to share.

Musk also took issue with the portrayal of the AfD as a far-right extremist party, challenging those who label it as such. He pointed to the fact that Alice Weidel, the leader of the AfD, is openly in a same-sex relationship with a partner from Sri Lanka, implying that such a situation would contradict the party’s alleged far-right and extremist label.

Musk asked rhetorically, "Does that sound like Hitler to you?"

German Government's Response

A spokesperson for the German government addressed Musk’s remarks, confirming that the billionaire's actions appeared to be aimed at influencing the federal elections.

However, the spokesperson also emphasized that Musk, like any individual, has the right to express his opinion. "Freedom of opinion also covers the greatest nonsense," the official remarked, acknowledging Musk’s right to voice his views, even if they were controversial.