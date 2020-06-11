हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

Twitter abuzz with scared Pakistanis claiming IAF activity over Karachi amid blackout

Twitter users in Pakistan were highly active on Tuesday (June 9) night with several users claiming that Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets had crossed the Line of Control and were seen flying near Karachi.

Some social media users in Pakistan claimed that the arrival of IAF jets in Karachi led to a “blackout” in the city. The blackout in Karachi instilled fear in the minds of many Pakistanis with several recalling the the Balakot airstrikes carried out by the IAF in 2019. 

Waj Khan, a journalist in Pakistan, tweeted, “Dear @IndianPakistan, rumors are rife about Indian Air Force incursions into Pakistan-administered Kashmir and the Sindh-Rajasthan sector. Recommend you put out a statement to clarify. Also, recommend that everybody chill and enjoy the week.”

Some users clarified that the jets seen in Karachi were in fact of the Pakistan Air Force and tge IAF fighters were near the border in Rajasthan. 

It is to be noted that Pakistan Armed Forces are yet to issue an official statement over rumours.

