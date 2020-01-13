हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan occupied Kashmir

Twitter roasts Pakistan occupied Kashmir minister Mushtaq Minhas for challenging Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane with shotgun

The Information Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Mushtaq Minhas, was brutally trolled on microblogging site Twitter over his reaction to Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's statement on PoK.

The Information Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Mushtaq Minhas, was brutally trolled on microblogging site Twitter over his reaction to Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's statement on PoK.

Replying to General Naravane's statement on PoK, the Pakistani leader posted a picture of himself with a shotgun, wearing sports shoes and he captioned the picture saying that he was "waiting."

On Saturday (January 11), the Army chief had said, ''There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action.''

Here's how netizens trolled Mushtaq Minhas:

On October 25, 2019, former Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that PoK belongs to India and when we say Jammu and Kasmir as a whole, we also mean PoK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan occupied KashmirPoKMushtaq MinhasIndian Army Chief
