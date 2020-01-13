Twitter roasts Pakistan occupied Kashmir minister Mushtaq Minhas for challenging Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane with shotgun

The Information Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Mushtaq Minhas, was brutally trolled on microblogging site Twitter over his reaction to Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's statement on PoK.

Replying to General Naravane's statement on PoK, the Pakistani leader posted a picture of himself with a shotgun, wearing sports shoes and he captioned the picture saying that he was "waiting."

General Manoj Mukund Naravane we are waiting pic.twitter.com/gTMQ9pIWh4 — Mushtaq Minhas (@mushtaqminhas) January 13, 2020

On Saturday (January 11), the Army chief had said, ''There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action.''

Here's how netizens trolled Mushtaq Minhas:

This Vasco da Gama ki gun will win us WWIV. What are we waiting for? https://t.co/UPui9nfwGj — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 13, 2020

That too in sport shoes and pyjamas. — Vijaykumar (@Shanidevprasan) January 13, 2020

Come on! Don’t forget that floppy hat and pajamas! Those are some mean equipment. — Arun (@arunshome) January 13, 2020

On October 25, 2019, former Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that PoK belongs to India and when we say Jammu and Kasmir as a whole, we also mean PoK and Gilgit Baltistan.