close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Germany

Two killed in attack outside a synagouge in Germany's Halle

Bild newspaper reported that the attack took place in front of a synagogue and the attackers also threw a hand grenade at a Jewish cemetery.

Two killed in attack outside a synagouge in Germany&#039;s Halle

Two people were killed following an attack outside a synagogue in Germany's Halle. DW News reported that several shots were fired by the attackers who fled from the scene of incident in a vehicle. The police have asked people in the area to stay in their home.

Bild newspaper reported that the attack took place in front of a synagogue and the attackers also threw a hand grenade at a Jewish cemetery.

Police later said one suspect had been arrested but it refused to divulge details of the arrested person. Guardian reported that police has asked people to remain on alert.

“Our forces have detained one person,” a tweet from the police said. “We remain alert, however. We have deployed forces in and around Halle and are trying to stabilise the situation until we have all the relevant information.”

According to Guardian, the central train station has been closed and the area has been placed under lockdown.

Tags:
GermanyHalleHalle attackSynagouge
Next
Story

2019 Nobel prize in chemistry awarded to John B Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham, Akira Yoshino for work on lithium-ion batteries

Must Watch

PT4M32S

5W1H: Owaisi slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for statement on lynching