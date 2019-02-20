Two NRI brothers in Dubai pledge Rs one crore for Pulwama attack victims

Dubai: Two Indian-origin entrepreneur brothers in Dubai have announced financial support of Rs one crore to the families of 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Sudhakar Rao and Prabhakar Rao of Dubai-based real estate firm Gemini Group have announced a contribution of AED 500,000 for the families of the martyred soldiers through the Government of India, according to a statement.

The brothers said they will dedicate a portion of their organisation's financial resources as a token of respect for the well-being of the bereaved families.

"The incident happened at a time when we are promoting tolerance, peace and harmony in the UAE - a country that is known to be an oasis of peace and stability in the world," Sudhakar said, adding that "in this Year of Tolerance, let us pray for greater peace and harmony across the world and join hand to promote peace, so that no soldiers are attacked, no children become fatherless".

Indian Consul General Vipul said welcomed the initiatives by the entrepreneur brothers. "Our security forces keep us safe and secure and it's our duty to support them in all possible ways," he said.