हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Two policemen killed, 8 injured in blast near luxury hotel in Pakistan's Quetta

At least two policemen were killed and eight others injured on Sunday when a powerful blast targeted their vehicle near a luxury hotel in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's troubled southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.

Two policemen killed, 8 injured in blast near luxury hotel in Pakistan&#039;s Quetta

Islamabad: At least two policemen were killed and eight others injured on Sunday when a powerful blast targeted their vehicle near a luxury hotel in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's troubled southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.

"The initial probe showed that the bomb was fitted with a motorbike," Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said.

He said that two policemen were killed and eight others injured in the blast that targeted the police mobile van at Tanzeem Square near Serena Hotel in Quetta.

The security agencies have surrounded the area and launched a manhunt to arrest the culprits, he added.

The injured have been shifted to the city's Civil Hospital, a senior police official said, adding that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion.

No group took the responsibility for the blast but the Baloch nationalists are active in the province and often target the security forces. They accuse the federal government of exploiting the natural resources of the province.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the incident.

"Terrorist elements want to ruin the province's peace. [We] will never allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious plans," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

The attack comes more than three months after a powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel, killing five people and wounding a dozen others.

The Chinese ambassador was staying in the hotel but was out at the time of the attack.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PakistanQuetta blast
Next
Story

Calling all Martians! NASA is recruiting for its Mars mission, here are all details

Must Watch

PT3M1S

UP: CM Yogi does not even know the full form of DNA, says Akhilesh Yadav