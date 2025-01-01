Two Teens Hospitalized After Stabbings During New Year’s Eve Celebrations In Australia

Two teenagers were hospitalized following separate stabbing incidents during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney and Melbourne. Authorities confirmed the incidents, which unfolded amidst large-scale festivities across the cities. In Sydney, police were called to a park in Guildford, located approximately 20 kilometers west of the central business district, at 10:40 p.m. local time on Tuesday night. According to Xinhua News Agency, officers responded to reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police learned that a group of males had allegedly been setting off fireworks illegally in the park when a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the back. Emergency medical teams treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital. The teenager is reportedly in serious but stable condition.

The attacker fled the scene, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspect. Elsewhere in Sydney, New Year’s Eve celebrations attracted over one million people to the city’s iconic landmarks and central business district. Police reported making 36 arrests for various offenses, including assault, robbery, and possession of weapons.

The arrests underscored the challenges of maintaining public safety during large-scale events. Authorities continue to investigate whether the stabbing incident in Guildford was connected to other disturbances in the area.

In a separate incident in Melbourne, another teenager sustained injuries during a New Year’s Eve stabbing. While details about this case remain limited, police confirmed the victim was hospitalized, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack are underway.

New South Wales Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety and called on witnesses to come forward with any information related to the Guildford stabbing. They emphasized the need for responsible behavior during large gatherings, particularly in light of recent events.