Typhoon Hagibis takes away 80 lives in Japan

Tokyo: At least 80 people have lost their lives due to Typhoon Hagibis which made landfall in Japan last week. Apart from leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, the typhoon has also wounded 398 people in 33 prefectures, according to NHK.

11 people are still reported to be missing. Hundred of volunteers from across the country are cleaning up places that were flooded by the typhoon. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday instructed his cabinet to compile a support package for people affected by the calamity.

Abe also told his cabinet members to use reserve funds of around 4.6 billion dollars to help reconstruct the areas ravaged by the storm.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on Saturday last week, damaging more than 10,000 homes. The worst-hit prefecture of the East Asian country is Fukushima, where 30 people lost their lives.