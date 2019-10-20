close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Japan

Typhoon Hagibis takes away 80 lives in Japan

The typhoon has also wounded 398 people in 33 prefectures. Hundred of volunteers from across the country are cleaning up places that were flooded by the typhoon. 

Typhoon Hagibis takes away 80 lives in Japan
Pic courtesy: Reuters

Tokyo: At least 80 people have lost their lives due to Typhoon Hagibis which made landfall in Japan last week. Apart from leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, the typhoon has also wounded 398 people in 33 prefectures, according to NHK.

11 people are still reported to be missing. Hundred of volunteers from across the country are cleaning up places that were flooded by the typhoon. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday instructed his cabinet to compile a support package for people affected by the calamity.

Abe also told his cabinet members to use reserve funds of around 4.6 billion dollars to help reconstruct the areas ravaged by the storm.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on Saturday last week, damaging more than 10,000 homes. The worst-hit prefecture of the East Asian country is Fukushima, where 30 people lost their lives.

 

Tags:
JapanTyphoon HagibisTyphoonTokyo
Next
Story

Afghanistan: 12 Taliban terrorists killed, 16 civilians freed in Baghlan province

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Breaking News: One soldier killed in an attack by Indian Army in Pok: Pakistan admits