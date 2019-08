LONDON: Britain on Tuesday condemned the violence in Hong Kong and encouraged dialogue as police and protesters clashed at the former British colony`s international airport amid an ongoing political crisis.

"Concerning to see what`s happening in Hong Kong and the worrying pictures of clashes between police & protesters at the airport," Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Twitter. "We condemn the violence & encourage constructive dialogue to find a peaceful way forward," he said.