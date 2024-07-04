UK General Election 2024: Key Points About Historic Polls Today

The United Kingdom is gearing up for its general election today, July 4. Polling stations across the country will be open from 7 am (06.00 GMT) to 10 pm (21.00 GMT), allowing registered voters to cast their ballots throughout the day.

Constituencies and Voting Process

This election will see voters in 650 parliamentary constituencies choosing their members of parliament (MPs). The UK employs the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system, where the candidate with the most votes in each constituency wins, irrespective of whether they achieve an outright majority. This system contrasts with the proportional representation (PR) systems used in many European countries, where seats are allocated based on the percentage of votes each party receives.

Key Political Parties and Candidates

Several major political parties are contesting the election, including the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru, Green Party, and Reform UK. Notable candidates include:

- Rishi Sunak (Conservative)

- Keir Starmer (Labour)

- Ed Davey (Liberal Democrats)

- Nicola Sturgeon (SNP)

- Adam Price (Plaid Cymru)

Post Polling Procedure

Once the polls close at 10 pm (21.00 GMT), votes will be counted, with results expected to be announced in the early hours of July 5. If a single party secures a majority of the 650 seats, their leader will become the new Prime Minister. In the event of a hung parliament, where no party achieves a majority, the largest party may attempt to form a coalition government.