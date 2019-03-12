UK, Malaysia join list of countries to have banned Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Boeing is facing the heat after an Ethiopian Airline's 737 MAX aircraft crashed soon after takeoff from Adis Ababa last Sunday. On Tuesday, the UK and Malaysia joined a number of countries in banning the aircraft model from their airspace.

Sunday's crash, which killed all 157 on board, has put the global spotlight on the 737 MAX line of aircraft from Boeing. A number of countries and many airline companies have banned and grounded the plane. On Tuesday, the UK and Malaysia joined countries like Australia, Singapore, Oman and several Latin American countries in banning the 737 MAX from their airspace. And it is not just Sunday's crash which may have prompted the decision because the Lion Air plane which crashed on October 28 of last year in Indonesia was also a 737 Max. Two crashes in less than six months has earned Boeing - the company which manufactures the 737 Max - in a tight spot.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, more than 40 per cent of the 737 Max aircraft fleet around the world has been grounded.

In India, Reuters reported that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered for additional maintenance checks on the 737 Max planes flying in the country. SpiceJet has 12 737 MAX 8 planes while Jet Airways Ltd has 5. Jet Airways said on Monday that it is not operating any of these aircraft currently. SpiceJet however said it has put in place additional checks as per DGCA directive and that the company is in constant touch with Boeing regarding safety precautions.