close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United Kingdom

UK PM Boris Johnson puts his feet up in French President Macaron's palace

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron`s gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture.

UK PM Boris Johnson puts his feet up in French President Macaron&#039;s palace
Reuters Photo

PARIS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron`s gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture.

Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras and briefly resting his foot on a coffee table at the Elysee palace, before waving at photographers in the room. Macron watched on, looking amused.

The scene took place after Johnson and Macron addressed journalists in the Elysee courtyard, during which Macron warned there was not enough time to wholly rewrite Britain`s Brexit divorce deal before an Oct. 31 deadline.

Tags:
United KingdomUKFranceBoris JohnsonEmmanuel Macron
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to leave for UAE on two-day visit from France on Friday, here's his schedule

Must Watch

PT6M53S

Hearing on Chidambaram's petition in Supreme Court today