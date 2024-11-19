UK PM Starmer Discusses Strategic Partnership With PM Modi , Calls It A 'Productive Meeting At G20 Summit

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where the two leaders discussed aspects of the relationship between both countries.

In a post on X Starmer expressed that both leaders held a productive meeting. In a significant announcement, he informed that the two countries have "announced plans to relaunch UK-India trade talks".

The UK-India Trade talks had been halted and were set to resume after the completion of elections in the United Kingdom.

Starmer noted, "A new trade deal will support jobs and prosperity in the UK - and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across the country".

The two countries in the bilateral meeting discussed various aspects of the India-UK partnership.

In a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, a significant development was highlighted. PM Modi noted the importance of addressing the issue of economic offenders from India in the United Kingdom.

Previously in an interview with ANI, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has strongly presented its case relating to the extradition of fugitive economic offenders that have fled the country, adding that the United Kingdom needs to take a responsible view of the matter as it will hamper its reputation and the country will end up being seen as a haven for tax evaders and tax defaulters.

In recent times, economic offenders from India have gone to the UK. Fugitive Nirav Modi is currently in a UK jail awaiting extradition and liquor baron Vijay Mallya, another fugitive accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore, is in the UK.

The meeting between PM Modi and British PM Keir Starmer thus became significant as it was the first meeting between the two Prime Ministers. PM Modi congratulated Starmer on his assumption of office.

Starmer also extended warm wishes to PM Modi on his historic third term in office, the statement said.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress in the bilateral relationship, the two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on economy, trade, new and emerging technologies, research and innovation, green finance and people-to-people contacts.