UK Police arrest 20-year-old for bomb hoax near G7 summit site

Cornwall: Devon and Cornwall Police arrested a 20-year old man under the suspicion of a bomb hoax near Falmouth on Thursday (June 10) morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police took on Twitter to inform about the arrest. The tweet read: "A 20-year-old man from Falmouth has been arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax and has been taken into police custody."

The Police were called at around 3:15 am on Thursday (June 10) following reports of a suspicious package having been located on the grounds outside of the Falmouth Hotel, Cliff Road in Falmouth.

The Falmouth Hotel and neighbouring buildings were evacuated after the suspicious package was found lying on the ground outside.

Around 100 people were displaced and a cordon was placed for the safety and security of the public which was later removed and a smaller guard was put as the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team declared that the device was not harmful.

The town is hosting the international media centre for the G7 summit, which will begin in Carbis Bay on Friday (June 11).

