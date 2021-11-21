हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

UK reels under new wave of COVID-19, reports over 40,000 fresh cases and 150 deaths

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 143,866, with 8,079 COVID-19 patients still in the hospital.

UK reels under new wave of COVID-19, reports over 40,000 fresh cases and 150 deaths
Image credit: IANS

London: Britain registered 40,941 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,806,034, according to official figures released Saturday (November 20). The country also reported a further 150 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 143,866, with 8,079 COVID-19 patients still in the hospital. The soaring cases in Europe underlined "how quickly things can go wrong," said John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

On Thursday (November 18), the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) released data showing a spike in COVID cases among school children in England, likely to reflect pupils returning to school after half-term.

More than 88 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 percent have received both doses, the latest figures indicate. More than 25 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

