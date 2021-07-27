हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID 19

UK reports 131 coronavirus deaths, highest since March 17

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 57,45,526, while 1,29,303 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

UK reports 131 coronavirus deaths, highest since March 17
Image for representation

London: Britain on Tuesday reported 23,511 coronavirus cases, while 131 deaths have also been reported, which is the highest number of daily deaths since March 17.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 57,45,526, while 1,29,303 have succumbed to the coronavirus. New cases tally has continued to fall for the seventh day in the country, Xinhua reported.

"As we learn to live with the virus, we will keep doing everything in our power to break chains of transmission and stop this virus in its tracks. Daily contact testing will play a vital role in this, helping minimize the potential for disruption caused by rising cases, while keeping staff protected," said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The latest data came as workplace daily contact testing sites expanded to a total of 2,000 sites across the country, with prisons, waste collection, and defence among the critical sectors prioritised for the newest sites, a statement released by the British government said.

