topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
UK

UK weather: Temperatures to dip to -4 degree Celsius; wet & windy conditions expected

The Met Office warned UK residents to brace for "very wet and windy weather" for the next several days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The UK weather office issued yellow warnings in several areas
  • While snow is not expected, ice and fog are likely in the northeast

Trending Photos

UK weather: Temperatures to dip to -4 degree Celsius; wet & windy conditions expected

LONDON: The UK is expected to face blistering cold with temperatures dipping to -4C (24.8F) in several parts of the country. However, there will likely be no snow according to the Met Office but “very wet and windy weather.” The UK weather forecaster informed us that there will be a yellow wind warning in areas of southwest England and South Wales for 12 hours from 6 am on Monday.

A yellow warning in weather forecasts means severely unpleasant weather which will span a few days. 

 

A yellow rain warning was issued in the Northern Ireland area on Monday from 6 am to 12 am.

 

Speaking about the weather conditions, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill told Mirror UK, "We've got two areas of low pressure that are coming towards the UK tonight and into tomorrow.”

"First one's towards the northwest of Northern Ireland and the second one's coming up in Ireland and southwest England. They're going to bring some very wet and windy weather," he added.

Live Tv

UKUK weatherBritain weatherUK weather forecastMet OfficeUK winter

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!