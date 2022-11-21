UK weather: Temperatures to dip to -4 degree Celsius; wet & windy conditions expected
The Met Office warned UK residents to brace for "very wet and windy weather" for the next several days.
- The UK weather office issued yellow warnings in several areas
- While snow is not expected, ice and fog are likely in the northeast
Trending Photos
LONDON: The UK is expected to face blistering cold with temperatures dipping to -4C (24.8F) in several parts of the country. However, there will likely be no snow according to the Met Office but “very wet and windy weather.” The UK weather forecaster informed us that there will be a yellow wind warning in areas of southwest England and South Wales for 12 hours from 6 am on Monday.
A yellow warning in weather forecasts means severely unpleasant weather which will span a few days.
Wet and windy weather across the south and west through Monday morning
Ice and fog for some in the northeast
Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/Ac6nUPbjPN — Met Office (@metoffice) November 20, 2022
A yellow rain warning was issued in the Northern Ireland area on Monday from 6 am to 12 am.
Yellow weather warning UPDATED
Rain across Northern Ireland
Monday 0600 – 2359
Latest info https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/11CFAqaDlb — Met Office (@metoffice) November 20, 2022
Speaking about the weather conditions, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill told Mirror UK, "We've got two areas of low pressure that are coming towards the UK tonight and into tomorrow.”
"First one's towards the northwest of Northern Ireland and the second one's coming up in Ireland and southwest England. They're going to bring some very wet and windy weather," he added.
Live Tv
More Stories