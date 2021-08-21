हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Boris Johnson

UK will work with Taliban if necessary, says PM Boris Johnson amid Afghanistan crisis

He also defended his foreign minister who has come under fire for his handling of the situation.

UK will work with Taliban if necessary, says PM Boris Johnson amid Afghanistan crisis
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday (August 20, 2021) said that the United Kingdon would work with the Taliban if necessary after the militants' capture of Afghanistan, and defended his foreign minister who has come under fire for his handling of the situation.

"What I want to assure people is that our political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan, working with the Taliban, of course, if necessary, will go on," Johnson told media.

Johnson said the situation at Kabul airport, where thousands of desperate Afghans have thronged seeking exodus from the country, was getting "slightly better".

ALSO READ | Ex-UK marine evacuates wife on empty plane as thousands struggle to escape Taliban

The British government said it had secured the evacuation of 1,615 people since Saturday, including 399 British nationals and their dependants, 320 embassy staff and 402 Afghans.

Asked if he still had confidence in Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who has faced calls for his resignation from opponents for his response to the crisis, he said: "Absolutely".

ALSO READ | One of most difficult airlifts in history, says US President Joe Biden on evacuations in Afghanistan 

Tags:
Boris JohnsonAfghanistan crisisTaliban
