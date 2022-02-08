Ukraine crisis: US, Germany working in 'lockstep' to deter Russian aggression in Europe: Joe Biden

Washington: President Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and declared that the US and Germany are working in "lockstep" to counter Russian aggression towards Ukraine. "Germany is one of America`s closest allies," Biden said in remarks at the beginning of the meeting with Scholz at White House on Monday (local time).

"We`re working in lockstep to further deter Russian aggression in Europe and to address the challenges posed by China and to promote stability in the Western Balkans," The Hill reported Biden as saying.

Scholz, who is on his first trip to the White House since taking over from longtime German leader Angela Merkel, said that their countries were the "closest allies and working intensely together," adding "This is necessary for doing the steps that we have to do to for instance fighting against Russian aggression against Ukraine."

According to The Hill report, the United States is trying to demonstrate a united front with allies in plans to push back against any effort by Russia to further invade Ukraine, besides making preparations to impose harsh economic sanctions that officials say would be triggered by a renewed Russian invasion.

No Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine: Biden

US President Joe Biden promised there would be no launch of Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russian troops cross the border with Ukraine. Responding to a question on Nord Stream 2, Biden said there would be no chance of the project going ahead if Russian tanks and troops crossed the Ukraine border.

"If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," Biden said after meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on his first trip to the White House since taking over from longtime German leader Angela Merkel.

Last week, Biden also authorized the deployment of 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe to provide additional support to NATO allies, including Germany.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the first group of American soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrived in Poland following Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby`s announcement about 1,700 additional troops from the United States to be sent to the country.

Last Wednesday, Kirby said that the US will temporarily deploy additional forces to Europe amid escalating tensions with Russia.

The deployment includes 1,700 soldiers to be sent to Poland and 1,000 US personnel based in Germany will be relocated to Romania and another 8,500 troops will "remain ready to move if called for the NATO response force," Kirby said, according to The Sputnik News Agency.

NATO continues to pump Ukraine with weapons: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO members continued to pump Ukraine with weapons, this issue was discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"NATO member countries continue to pump up Ukraine with modern types of weapons, allocate significant financial resources for the modernization of the Ukrainian army. They send military specialists and instructors," Putin said at a press conference following the Russian-French talks.

"Of course, we talked about everything with the president, as you can see, for quite a long time, there was a discussion for almost six hours," President Putin is quoted as saying.

Kiev ignores all possibilities for a peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas, Putin said, adding that he drew Macron`s attention to Kiev`s refusal to comply with the Minsk agreements.

"Of course, for my part, I drew Mr. President`s attention to the unwillingness of the current Kiev authorities to comply with the obligations under the Minsk package of measures and agreements in the Normandy format, including those reached at the summits," Putin said.Kiev headed for the dismantling of the Minsk agreements, he said.

"In my opinion, it is obvious to everyone that the current authorities in Kiev have set a course to dismantle the Minsk agreements. There is no progress on such fundamental issues as constitutional reform, amnesty, local elections, legal aspects of the special status of Donbas. The well-known -- at least for experts -- Steinmeier formula is still not enshrined in the Ukrainian legislation," Putin said.

Putin, however, expressed hope that Macron would discuss in Kiev issues raised on Monday during the Russian-French talks, adding "We hope that Mr President, at least as he said today, intends to discuss tomorrow at a meeting with the Kiev leadership the issues of guarantees and ensuring security and stability in Europe within the Ukrainian settlement."

Putin believes that Macron "will have a hard time" in negotiations with the leadership of Ukraine on Tuesday in Kiev. He said that after Macron`s visit to Kiev, they would still call each other.

French President Macron plans to visit Kiev on Tuesday, for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(With ANI Inputs)

