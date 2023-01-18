topStoriesenglish
UKRAINE HELICOPTER CRASH

Ukraine Home Minister, his deputy among 16 killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky is among 16 others killed in a helicopter crash in crash in a Kyiv suburb

Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Ukraine Home Minister, his deputy among 16 killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv

Kyiv: A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 16 people, including Ukraine's interior (Home) minister and his deputy. Two children also lost their lives in the crash, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine's National Police. Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv's eastern suburb, Klymenko said.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

(With agency inputs)

More details awaited....

