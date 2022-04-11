हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boris Johnson

Ukraine-Russia war: Boris Johnson walks through center of Kyiv with Zelenskyy, says Ukrainians have courage of a lion

"The Ukrainians have the courage of a lion. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given the roar of that lion," the UK PM said after his surprise visit to the war-torn country.

Ukraine-Russia war: Boris Johnson walks through center of Kyiv with Zelenskyy, says Ukrainians have courage of a lion
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk through the centre of Kyiv

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday (April 9, 2022) visited Kyiv during his surprise visit to the war-torn country and walked through the centre of the national capital with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a video clip shared by Johnson, the two leaders can be seen walking on the heavily guarded streets of Kyiv.

"The Ukrainians have the courage of a lion. President Zelenskyy has given the roar of that lion. The UK stands unwaveringly with the people of Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian government also shared an over two-minute-long video where Boris and Zelenskyy can be seen greeting passersby as they walk through Kyiv's main Kreshchatyk street to the Maidan square.

During his visit, Johnson also held in-depth discussions with Zelenskyy on military and economic assistance and set out new military assistance of 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, to support Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Vladimir Putin's forces.

"Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century," said Johnson.

"It is because of President Zelenskyy's resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin's monstrous aims are being thwarted. I made clear today that the United Kingdom stands unwaveringly with them in this ongoing fight, and we are in it for the long run," he stated.

Britain also will continue to ratchet up its sanctions on Russia and move away from using Russian hydrocarbons, Johnson said.

The support aims to ensure that "Ukraine can never be bullied again, never will be blackmailed again, never will be threatened in the same way again," he added.

Johnson was the latest foreign leader to visit Kyiv after Russian forces pulled back from areas around the capital just over a week ago.

Russia's invasion, which began on February 24, has so far forced around a quarter of the population of 44 million to leave their homes and has turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Boris JohnsonVolodymyr ZelenskyyRussia-Ukraine warUkraine crisisUkraine conflictRussia-Ukraine AttackRussia-Ukraine conflict
Next
Story

Ukraine prepares for Russian assault, calls for more support

Must Watch

PT1M33S

People in Ukraine write messages for Putin on the walls