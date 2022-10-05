Ukraine 'will not conduct' any negotiations with Putin: Zelenskyy tells PM Modi on call

New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (October 4, 2022) had a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him that he will not conduct any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Amid the ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy noted that all the aggressor's decisions aimed at attempting illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories are "null and void and do not change reality".

He also told Modi that Ukraine has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue.

"However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimata instead deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it," the Ukrainian President added.

"Nuclear blackmail by Russia, in particular regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP, is a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the whole world," he said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also renewed the invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine.

The two leaders also separately discussed the issue of global food security, and cooperation within international organizations, primarily the UN.

Zelenskyy also thanked Modi for India's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also emphasized the importance of the Indian leader's recent statement that "now is not the time for war".

In a bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Samarkand last month, Modi had underlined the importance of "democracy, dialogue and diplomacy" while calling for early cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

"I know today's era is not of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world. We will have the opportunity to talk today about how we can move forward on the road of peace in the coming days," Modi had said.