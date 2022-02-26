Ukrainian capital Kyiv extends curfew as Russian troops intensify attack

New Delhi: As Russian troops advance in the Ukrainian capital, the mayor of Kyiv on Saturday (February 26) extended the clampdown in the city.

Taking to Twitter, Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko wrote, “The prolonged curfew will last from 5 pm until 8 am every day to ensure the more effective defence of the city and the safety of its people.” Earlier the curfew was imposed in the capital from 10 pm to 7 am.

“All civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” Klitschko was quoted as saying by AP.

On Saturday morning, a missile struck a high-rise apartment building in Kyiv’s southwestern outskirts. An adviser to the interior minister said that no casualty was reported in the strike, Reuters reported.

It remains unclear how far Russian troops have advanced. Kyiv witnessed a night of explosions and street fighting forcing its residents to seek shelter underground. Ukrainian officials reported some successful retaliation but fighting continues near the capital.

Shedding some light on the ongoing Russian invasion, UK Ministry of Defence on Saturday said that the bulk of the Russian forces is now 30 kilometres from the centre of Kyiv. The Defence Ministry shared the intelligence update on Twitter and wrote, "Russian forces have continued their advance on Kyiv with the bulk of their forces now 30km from centre of the city."

"Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to put up staunch resistance across the country," the Ministry added.

As per the latest reports, the Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko informed that 198 people, including three children, have been killed and 1,115 people, including 33 children, have been wounded in the Russian attack so far. The minister's statement did not clarify whether the casualties included both military and civilians.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly refused America’s offer to evacuate, insisting he would stay. “The fight is here,” Zelenskyy said, adding he needed anti-tank ammunition “not a ride”, AP reported.

(With agency inputs)

