Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Addresses EU Parliament, Seeks More Military aid

Brussels: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today addressed the European Parliament and asked for more military aid, as he stated that Ukraine and the European Union are fighting together against Russia, which he said is ‘the most anti-European force’ in the world. He held up an EU flag after his address and the entire legislature stood in silence as the Ukrainian national anthem played. Zelenskyy received a standing ovation before, during, and after his speech to European lawmakers.

Before Zelenskyy spoke, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said allies should consider quickly, as a next step, providing long-range systems, and fighter jets to Ukraine. Metsola said the response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine “must be proportional to the threat, and the threat is existential."

Zelenskyy's high-profile pursuit of more Western military aid came as evidence mounted that Russia's anticipated offensive around the anniversary of the invasion is starting to take shape. The Kremlin's forces have regained the initiative in Ukraine and have begun their next major offensive in the eastern Luhansk region, most of which is occupied by Russia, the Institute for the Study of War, said in its latest assessment. Russian forces are gradually beginning to become offensive, but their success is not inherent or predetermined.

Zelenskyy on February 8 made a historic visit to the UK and addressed British lawmakers. During a rousing address to Parliament, Zelenskyy, who wore his trademark olive sweatshirt, predicted that Russia would lose the war against his country. He also thanked the British people for their support from "Day One" since Moscow's military offensive.

This was his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Rishi Sunak extended UK's ongoing support to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines to help upskill their defensive capabilities.

(With inputs from AP)