New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (February 8, 2023) made a historic visit to the UK and addressed British lawmakers. During a rousing address to Parliament, Zelenskyy, who wore his trademark olive sweatshirt, predicted that Russia would lose the war against his country. He also thanked the British people for their support from "Day One" since Moscow's military offensive.

"I stand before you on behalf of our brave soldiers who are right now under artillery fire," Zelenskyy said and complimented the 'strong British character'.

Ukraine "will always come out on top of evil", Zelenskyy said.

"This lies at the core of our, and also your, traditions," he said ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"We know freedom will win, we know Russia will lose and the victory will change the world," the Ukrainian President declared in his address at Westminster Hall.

He also met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

The King welcomes President @ZelenskyyUa to Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/cdcBUFkZIL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 8, 2023

This was his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelenskyy's visit to UK is testament to Ukraine's courage: Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak extended UK's ongoing support to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines to help upskill their defensive capabilities.

"President Zelenskyy's visit to the UK is a testament to his country's courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries," he said.

"Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory. I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," Sunak added.