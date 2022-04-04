UK's NHS adds 9 new Covid-19 symptoms to its official list as free testing ends, details here

LONDON: United Kingdom’s National Health Services (NHS) has updated its list of official Covid-19 symptoms as free testing ended throughout the country this weekend. According to the reports, the NHS has added nine extra symptoms linked to Covid-19 to its official list.

It may be noted that the NHS updated its list of official Covid-19 symptoms on Friday afternoon after keeping it unchanged for close to two years during which the pandemic had spread throughout the country.

The NHS website previously listed only three symptoms: a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change in smell and taste.

These symptoms had largely remained unchanged until now, but with more variants of Covid-19 being detected all over the world, the NHS decided to update its list with nine extra symptoms listed.

The new list of Covid-19 symptoms on the NGS website includes:

Shortness of breath

Feeling tired or exhausted

An aching body

A headache

A sore throat

A blocked or runny nose

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea

Feeling sick or being sick

After listing the symptoms, the NHS website said, “The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.” The NHS website also advised that anyone who experienced any of those 9 symptoms listed on its website, "even if mild", should get tested as soon as possible.

It may be noted that the new UK government guidelines advise people with Covid-19 symptoms to simply stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

