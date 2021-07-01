हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prince William

UK's Prince William and Harry put aside feud to unveil Princess Diana's statue

British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside on Thursday when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

UK&#039;s Prince William and Harry put aside feud to unveil Princess Diana&#039;s statue
Reuters Photo

LONDON: British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside on Thursday when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The brothers, whose falling out has been the subject of intense media focus, displayed a united front as they revealed the statue they commissioned in honour of Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in central London, her former home.

Diana was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the brothers said in a statement.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

William, 39, and Harry, 36, were joined by their mother`s brother Charles Spencer and her sisters Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes for the small, private event at the Sunken Garden, one of Diana`s favourite places.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Prince WilliamPrince HarryPrincess Diana
Next
Story

Muted Canada Day celebrations as country reckons with dark colonial history

Must Watch

PT1M49S

UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav said that he will tie up with smaller parties in the elections