हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International Day of Peace

UN celebrates International Day of Peace to mark 'recovering world for better'

Each year the UN comes up with a theme that supports the idea of the International Day of Peace to mark this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace.

UN celebrates International Day of Peace to mark &#039;recovering world for better&#039;
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The United Nations General Assembly in 1981 laid the foundation of the International Day of Peace. After two decades, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.

Since 2002, all over the globe, September 21 of every year is commemorated as the International Day of Peace. Each year the UN comes up with a theme that supports the idea of the International Day of Peace and marks this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace.

Since the world is healing from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s theme for the International Day of Peace is: Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.

“In 2021, as we heal, we are inspired to think creatively and collectively about how to help everyone recover better, how to build resilience, and how to transform our world into one that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier,” said UN.

The day starts off when the United Nations Peace Bell is rung at UN Headquarters (in New York City). The bell is cast from coins donated by children from all continents except Africa, and was a gift from the United Nations Association of Japan, as "a reminder of the human cost of war"; the inscription on its side reads, "Long live absolute world peace"

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
International Day of PeaceUN General AssemblyCOVID-19
Next
Story

Pakistan gets its FIRST Hindu woman civil servant - meet Sana Ramchand Gulwani

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Porn Video Case: Raj Kundra will come out of jail today