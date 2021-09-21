UN celebrates International Day of Peace to mark 'recovering world for better'

New Delhi: The United Nations General Assembly in 1981 laid the foundation of the International Day of Peace. After two decades, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.

Since 2002, all over the globe, September 21 of every year is commemorated as the International Day of Peace. Each year the UN comes up with a theme that supports the idea of the International Day of Peace and marks this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace.

Since the world is healing from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s theme for the International Day of Peace is: Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.

On the occasion of #InternationalDayOfPeace, let’s take a pledge to spread peace & harmony to make this world a better place. pic.twitter.com/lvD8d1mtAI — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) September 21, 2021

“In 2021, as we heal, we are inspired to think creatively and collectively about how to help everyone recover better, how to build resilience, and how to transform our world into one that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier,” said UN.

The day starts off when the United Nations Peace Bell is rung at UN Headquarters (in New York City). The bell is cast from coins donated by children from all continents except Africa, and was a gift from the United Nations Association of Japan, as "a reminder of the human cost of war"; the inscription on its side reads, "Long live absolute world peace"

