UN 'gravely' concerned about mass rape of Congolese women and girls by armed groups

New Delhi: The United Nations has said that it is 'gravely' concerned about the incidents of widespread sexual violence against Congolese women and girls by armed groups in the Tanganyika province. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Shabia Mantoo during a press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva on Friday (August 13, 2021), informed that the humanitarian partners in the Kongolo and Mbulula health zones have recorded 243 incidents of rape, 48 of which involved minors, in the past 14 days.

"This is an average of 17 reported attacks each day. The actual figures are thought to be even higher as reporting of gender-based violence (GBV) remains taboo in most communities. In addition to the huge physical and psychological trauma from being raped, survivors of sexual violence can face stigma and possible exclusion from their families," she stated.

The UN Refugee Agency's spokesperson said that some women and girls have also been abducted and used as sex slaves by armed group members.

"Ransoms have been demanded from families in exchange for their freedom," she said.

The UNHCR said that the attacks are reportedly being carried out by rival armed groups competing to maintain control over mining areas – especially gold mines and as retaliation against government-led military operations.

"UNHCR is calling on the authorities to urgently scale up security in the so-called “triangle of death” – an area bordering several localities between Tanganyika, Maniema, and South Kivu Provinces - to protect civilians, especially women and girls; allow humanitarian access; and for investigations to be launched and the perpetrators to be brought to justice," Mantoo said.