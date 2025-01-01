Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2838475https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-10-dead-30-injured-after-car-plows-into-crowd-in-new-orleans-2838475.html
NewsWorld
NEW ORLEANS

US: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Car Plows Into Crowd In New Orleans

US Car Accident: Law enforcement agencies are working to determine whether the incident was an accident or a deliberate act resulting in mass casualties.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2025, 05:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Car Plows Into Crowd In New Orleans

In a tragic development, at least 10 people were killed and more than 30 were injured after a car drove into a crowd in New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street on Wednesday. 

According to NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness agency, police have transported the injured to hospitals. Law enforcement agencies are working to determine whether the incident was an accident or a deliberate act resulting in mass casualties.

The SUV reportedly hit pedestrians near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville in New Orleans around 3:15 a.m., according to WGNO. The report indicates that Bourbon Street has been cordoned off, and emergency responders are on-site.

Eyewitnesses told Kati Weis of CBS News that a truck sped into a crowd on Bourbon Street. Following the collision, the driver allegedly exited the vehicle and opened fire, prompting police to return fire.

Bourbon Street, situated in the French Quarter, is a popular tourist hotspot in New Orleans. Thousands of people had reportedly gathered there for New Year’s celebrations.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK