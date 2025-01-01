US: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Car Plows Into Crowd In New Orleans

In a tragic development, at least 10 people were killed and more than 30 were injured after a car drove into a crowd in New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street on Wednesday.

According to NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness agency, police have transported the injured to hospitals. Law enforcement agencies are working to determine whether the incident was an accident or a deliberate act resulting in mass casualties.

BREAKING: Horror unfolds in the heart of the French Quarter, New Orleans.



A pickup truck slammed into a crowd during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 10 people and injuring several others. A night of joy turned into a devastating tragedy.



Our hearts go out to… pic.twitter.com/4WubTfofs6 — SENO (@Seno_Vibes) January 1, 2025

The SUV reportedly hit pedestrians near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville in New Orleans around 3:15 a.m., according to WGNO. The report indicates that Bourbon Street has been cordoned off, and emergency responders are on-site.

Eyewitnesses told Kati Weis of CBS News that a truck sped into a crowd on Bourbon Street. Following the collision, the driver allegedly exited the vehicle and opened fire, prompting police to return fire.

Bourbon Street, situated in the French Quarter, is a popular tourist hotspot in New Orleans. Thousands of people had reportedly gathered there for New Year’s celebrations.