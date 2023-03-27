US: 2 Shot At Gurudwara In Sacramento, Probe Underway

New Delhi: Two persons were shot at a Gurudwara on Sunday. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. (local time) at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society temple, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, both victims are in critical condition. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said the shooting was not a hate crime and described it as a shootout between two males who knew each other. According to Gandhi, three people were involved in a fight that turned into a shooting. He said that "suspect 2" was unconscious when "suspect 1" shot suspect 2's friend. Suspect 2 then shot suspect 1 and fled.

"Two people shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California. The shooting is not related to a hate crime, it is a shootout between two men who knew each other," says Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, as quoted by ANI.

"All participants in that altercation seemed to have known each other. This seems to have stemmed from something far before this," said Amar Gandhi, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The incident is currently being investigated. Significantly, the United States has had back-to-back incidents of gun violence in recent years, with multiple fatal shootings. Gun violence has become all too common in the United States.

This is why President Joe Biden signed an executive order to boost the number of background checks performed during gun sales, calling it "common sense." Last week, at least two people were injured in a gunshot at East High School in Denver, Colorado's capital, according to Denver police.