Afghanistan

US airstrike targets and kills IS member in retaliation for Kabul airport attack

The United States on Saturday launched a drone strike against an Islamic State member believed to be involved in planning attacks against the US in Kabul, the military said.  The US Central Command said the strike took place in Nangahar province, east of Kabul killing one individual. 

New Delhi: The United States on Saturday launched a drone strike against an Islamic State member believed to be involved in planning attacks against the US in Kabul, the military said.  The US Central Command said the strike took place in Nangahar province, east of Kabul killing one individual. 

"Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," a US military statement said. 

The attack comes a day after the deadly bombing at Kabul airport which killed 13 US troops and nearly 200 of Afghans.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden vowed to hunt down those responsible for the Kabul airport attack and said he had ordered the Pentagon to come up with plans to strike at the perpetrators.

(With agency inputs)

