हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Taliban takes over parts of Kabul airport as US prepares to withdraw troops

The Taliban claimed to taken control of parts of the Kabul international airport though the military side remains with US and its allies. 

Taliban takes over parts of Kabul airport as US prepares to withdraw troops
(Image courtesy: sourced/Al Hijrat)

New Delhi: Ahead of the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Friday claimed to have taken control of parts of the Kabul international airport. 

Taking to Twitter, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said, "Today, three important locations in the military part of Kabul airport were evacuated by the Americans and are under the control of the Islamic Emirate... Now, a very small part remains with the Americans."

Afghanistan, Taliban

One senior commander said Taliban forces "just not a small part where the Americans still are." While Reuters quoted a second official as saying that the forces were ready to take full control. "As soon as the Americans leave, they just have to give us the signal and we will then take over," he said. "This can be done as early as this weekend," he said adding, "It`s just a matter of some more time."

The United States and its allies had set August 31 deadline to complete evacuations from the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon asserted that US remains in full control of military side of Kabul airport. It also assured that the Taliban was not in charge of flight operations.

Further, State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday said the US will transfer Kabul airport back to the Afghan people. "Upon our departure, we will transfer the Kabul airport back to the Afghan people," he said at a media briefing.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AfghanistanTalibanAsiaAfghanistan newsTaliban news
Next
Story

BRICS Environment Ministerial meet 2021: India calls for collective actions against climate challenge

Must Watch

PT6M24S

DNA: Russia's Drone Submarine, Deadliest Weapon of Underwater War