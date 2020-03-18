US-Canada border closed to curb COVID-19 spread; trade not to be affected

New Delhi: In a bid to curb coronavirus spread, the United States and Canada on Wednesday (March 19) agreed to close their border. The information to this effect came from US President Donald Trump, who reportedly stated that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to close the border for all non-essential travel

US President tweeted, "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!."

Both countries had already issued sweeping travel bans but had maintained exemptions for each other.

Meanwhile, Canada and the US are working on a deal to close their joint border to non-essential travel as part of the fight against a coronavirus outbreak, a Canadian government source told Reuters today.

Under the proposed deal, the flow of goods between the two nations - which share one of the world`s largest bilateral trading relationships - would continue, said the report.

Earlier on Monday, Ottawa closed the borders to most foreign nationals but excluded US citizens.

Notably, the US and Canadian economies are highly integrated and a strict ban on border crossing is likely to cause major problems for the auto sector as well as the transportation of food and medicines.

