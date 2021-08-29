US conducts second airstrike in Afghanistan within two days, eliminates 'imminent' ISIS-K threat to Kabul airport

New Delhi: The United States (US) military forces on Sunday (August 29, 2021) conducted a second airstrike in Afghanistan within two days and 'eliminated an imminent ISIS-K' threat to the Hamad Karzai International airport in Kabul.

"US military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport," Bill Urban, US Central Command spokesman said in a statement.

He added, "We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material."

Bill Urban said that they are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though they have 'no indications' at this time.

"We remain vigilant for potential future threats," he stated.

The strike is the second carried out by US forces in Afghanistan since an Islamic State suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday and killed 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden had said that the situation on the ground remained extremely dangerous and that his military chiefs had told him another militant attack was 'highly likely' within the next 24-36 hours.

Following Thursday's suicide bombing, the US military had launched a drone strike on Saturday and targeted members of the ISIS-K group in Nangarhar Province, east of Kabul. The Pentagon claimed that the strike killed two 'high-profile' ISIS-K planners and facilitators and wounded another.