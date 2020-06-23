हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raja Krishnamoorthi

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi asks China to end escalation, adopt diplomacy in LAC row with India

He said, "I strongly urge the Chinese government to abandon its reckless path of escalation and instead turn diplomacy to productively work to resolve its border questions with India."

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi asks China to end escalation, adopt diplomacy in LAC row with India
File Photo

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday (June 23) condemned the Chinese government's aggression along the India-China border and called for de-escalation through diplomacy.

In an official statement, Krishnamoorthi said, "I remain deeply concerned with the Chinese government’s recent dangerous acts of aggression along the Line of Actual Control on the India-China border and the unnecessary loss of life caused."

Krishnamoorthi who is representing Illinois' 8th Congressional District added, "The Chinese government must end its bullying and provocations while joining its neighbours in working to resolve conflicts according to international law."

He also strongly urged the Chinese government to abandon its reckless path of escalation and instead turn diplomacy to productively work to resolve its border questions with India.

The violent clashes between the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on the night of June 15 led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel, while China has not officially declared any figures of the casualties in the PLA. 

Although, several reports say that there were around 40-45 deaths on the Chinese side during the clashes in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

