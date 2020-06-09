US COVID-19 total crosses 20 lakh; world count at 71.48 lakh

New Delhi: The United States (US) on Monday (June 8, 2020) breached the 20-lakh mark of coronavirus confirmed cases. The US that has been the worst hit country in the world witnessed 6,883 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Worldometers website at 11:40 PM on Monday, the global COVID-19 count has now increased to 71.48 lakh after 66,342 fresh cases were registered in a day.

With 2,409 new fatalities, the death count due to the virus that was first detected in Wuhan (China) surged to 4,07,492.

The US being the worst-hit country has reported over 20.14 lakh cases, while Brazil on the second spot has seen 6.94 lakh coronavirus confirmed cases. There were 2,154 new cases in Brazil on Monday.

Russia on the third spot reported the most number of cases on Monday. Russia's total count increased by 8,985 to 4.76 lakh.

Spain with around 2.88 lakh cases has been the fourth-worst affected country in the world.

The UK is the fifth worst-hit country with 2.87 lakh cases. The UK will soon overtake Spain on the list.

India on the sixth spot reported the second most number of confirmed cases on Monday after Russia. There were 8,341 new infections in the world's second most populated country. The country's total has jumped to 2.65 lakh.

Italy (2.35 lakh), Peru (1.96 lakh), Germany (1.86 lakh), and Iran (1.73 lakh) are the other countries in the top-10 list.

Most COVID-19 deaths across the world:

The US remained on the top with 1,12,646 coronavirus fatalities. There were 177 new deaths in the last 24 hours in the US.

The UK on the second spot has registered 40,597 deaths, while Brazil on the third spot has recorded 37,312 deaths so far.

Italy (33,964), France (29,209), and Spain (27,136) have also been severely hit by the global pandemic.